The current upset has deep roots. In April, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said a third coronavirus dose would “likely” be needed. In late July, Pfizer-BioNTech announced their vaccine’s efficacy waned over time. Data from Israel confirmed a drop. Then, last month, as the Delta variant surged and the World Health Organization decried the distribution of third shots in wealthy countries, President Biden announced that most Americans could begin getting boosters of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Sept. 20 — subject to the government’s regulatory processes, which unfolded in recent days and only focused on Pfizer. Regulators have already allowed third shots for the immunocompromised who have received Pfizer or Moderna, but have not yet made recommendations for all recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.