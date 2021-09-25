To combat the virus spread, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, recently mobilized the National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals. The state has also expanded access to monoclonal antibody treatment and sent money to providers to help alleviate staffing shortages. But Little has resisted issuing a statewide mask mandate — his lieutenant and political rival, Janice McGeachin has tried to ban them entirely — and has threatened legal action against the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for businesses, even while describing the shots as “our ticket out of the pandemic.” His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.