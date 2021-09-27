Although the coronavirus does not typically cause serious illness in children, they still are at risk. More than 5.5 million youngsters in the United States have been diagnosed with covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic, resulting in tens of thousands of hospitalizations and at least 480 deaths. In addition, more than 4,600 have suffered a rare but serious condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome — known as MIS-C — which is associated with covid-19 and can cause inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs.