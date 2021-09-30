The CDC also drew criticism for its decision in the spring to stop tracking all breakthrough infections, and instead follow only those that resulted in hospitalization. The agency has said it could compile more accurate and complete data from its studies tracking thousands of people who are regularly tested and monitored to see if they develop breakthrough infections. Critics of the decision say policymakers need as much real-time information as possible about new variants that may cause even minor breakthrough infections, but some experts contend these more focused studies offer clearer and more reliable results, and are a better use of the agency’s resources.