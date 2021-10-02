“I think that across the country, we will see covid really starting to diminish in a noticeable way, such that we can talk about controlling or staying ahead of this pandemic in a sustained fashion for the first time,” said William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “But I think in states such as my own, we will see covid continue to keep hospitals busy, causing small outbreaks here and there in schools or other places where people gather.”