In an interview, Collins said he went on a retreat by himself in May to assess the pros and cons of stepping down, and eventually he concluded that this was the year to do it. He said he did not want to get too far into the Biden administration before making the move and was confident that the NIH’s role in developing therapeutics, tests and vaccines for the coronavirus had reached “a pretty stable place.” The NIH partnered with Moderna to produce a highly effective coronavirus vaccine with stunning speed.