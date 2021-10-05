“I have to say that I haven’t had a single pregnant woman tell me that she didn’t get the vaccine because she’s opposed to vaccination,” said Nida Qadir, associate director of the medical ICU at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “It was usually more along the lines of, ‘Well, I wasn’t sure if it was safe for me to take in pregnancy,’ ‘I thought it might be better to wait until later on,’ ‘My OB/GYN told me I could take it if I wanted to but it’s not clear yet if I should.’”