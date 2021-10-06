Catalysts are used to accelerate chemical reactions in many industries, and researchers have long believed there are only two kinds of catalyst — metals and enzymes. The two new laureates were rewarded for independently developing a third type of catalysis, which builds upon small organic molecules.
Johan Åqvist, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, called the new concept “as simple as it is ingenious.”
The new tool can be used to construct anything from new drugs to molecules that can capture light in solar cells.
“It is already benefiting humankind greatly,” said Pernilla Wittun Stafshede, a professor of chemical biology at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg who joined Hansson at the news conference.
List briefly joined the news conference by telephone from vacation in Amsterdam.
“You really make my day today,” the newly minted laureate said. “I was thinking somebody was making a joke with me.”
MacMillan had not been reached by the time of the early morning news conference. He had been sent an email and a voice mail.
The award was announced by Goran K. Hansson, general secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.