“With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against covid-19,” Pfizer said in a tweet. Pfizer-BioNTech submitted initial data to the FDA last month for a 10-microgram dose in children, smaller than what’s given to older patients.
The two-dose vaccines, which deliver immune-provoking instructions to human cells via molecules called mRNA, are fully approved by the FDA for people 16 and up. They are also available to 12- to 15-year-olds under emergency use authorization. Certain people, including those 65 and older, are also eligible for immune-boosting third shots.
The authorization procedure “can seem long and arduous, but it really is an important process” to evaluate the benefits and risk of vaccination, said physician Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has urged the FDA to prioritize coronavirus vaccines for children amid the surge in infections caused by the delta variant.
Many parents have been anxiously awaiting the vaccine for young children, in some cases imploring pediatricians for the shots: “There are the folks saying, ‘Please, please, please give my kid the vaccine. Drop one on the floor. Don’t tell anybody,’” Christoph Diasio, a pediatrician in Southern Pines, N.C., told The Washington Post last month.
Beers said she empathized with young children’s caregivers, for whom this wait has felt interminable. “As a pediatrician and a mother, I understand the feeling of urgency around having a safe and effective vaccine authorized for children,” she said. The FDA is moving at an “appropriate” speed to regulate pediatric vaccines, she said.
Still, other parents and caregivers have expressed reluctance to vaccinate their children. Only about a third of parents who have children 5 to 11 say they would vaccinate their kids as soon as possible, a recent Kaiser Family Foundation report found.
“Families should feel confident that if there’s a vaccine that’s been authorized as safe and effective it really is safe and effective,” Beers said.
