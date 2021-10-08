The long-running efforts to clear the nation’s first vaccine for younger children moved into high gear this week when Pfizer and BioNTech filed a formal request with the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a regimen of two 10-microgram doses in 5- to 11-year-olds — one-third the amount given those 12 and older. An FDA expert panel is scheduled to hear presentations on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy Oct. 26, with vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meeting a few days later. If regulators and the CDC give the go-ahead, children could start getting the shots the first week of November.