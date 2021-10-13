E-cigarettes have been sold in the United States for more than a decade with little regulation, but the FDA has been conducting a major review of the products to determine which ones can remain on the market. Last year it told manufacturers of e-cigarettes and other items they’d have to apply to the FDA for permission to continue selling their products. The review, covering about 2 million vaping and other non-cigarette tobacco products, had a deadline of Sept. 9, after which point companies were supposed to stop selling their wares or face possible FDA enforcement action, which could include fines or seizure.