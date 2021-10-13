With children back in school in many parts of the world and travel picking up in tourist spots, health-care professionals worry that the flu season could come roaring back and are urging people to get their shots.
What to know
- Why are health officials worried about the flu this year?
- What are the symptoms of covid, flu or a cold? Can you tell the difference?
- How can you tell if you have a breakthrough coronavirus infection?
- Is it safe to get both the flu shot and a coronavirus vaccine?
- Can I still get covid-19 if I have the coronavirus vaccine?