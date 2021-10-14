“We still didn’t know how serious the virus was. … We were still trying to save the pigs, injecting medicines in them,” recalled Pau Jeou Ching, who at the time was the 14-year-old son of farmers who kept 1,000 pigs on two acres in Sungai Nipah. “But after some time, we saw that the pigs were still very sick and that something is not so right. When people started dying, then we started to panic.”