With many more people vaccinated with messenger RNA vaccines, there have been far more studies of the real-world performance of those vaccines, and the companies that make those shots — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — have pushed more aggressively toward boosters.
The vote in favor of the Johnson & Johnson booster came despite experts’ hesitation about the “scant” amount of data. There were only 17 people included in an analysis of the effect of boosting people after six months.
Johnson & Johnson recipients are a small fraction of the nation’s vaccinated population, and they received a vaccine that provides less complete protection against infection than the messenger RNA vaccines.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis showed that rates of covid-19 and deaths were significantly lower for people vaccinated with any of the three vaccines available in the United States. But the analysis found that while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered a strong shield of protection, it was somewhat weaker than the other products.
Another recent study found that all three vaccines were protective against hospitalization, but that Johnson & Johnson offered the weakest protection — 71 percent, compared with 93 percent protective for Moderna and 88 percent protective for Pfizer-BioNTech.
“We have shown how the [Johnson & Johnson] covid-19 vaccine could help the U.S. further protect individuals from covid-19, by optimizing immune responses, increasing protection from symptomatic infection, preparing for future variants of concern and potentially helping to reduce transmission,” said Johan Van Hoof, global therapeutic area head of vaccines for Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson.
Friday’s recommendation from the advisory committee differs from action the panel took on other boosters, when the committee recommended limiting an extra shot to people at risk because of age or other factors. The company sought a broader authorization, and several committee members said they always assumed a second shot would be necessary.
“Prior to, I don’t know, November or December of 2019, the human species are immunologically naive to this virus. But any single shot vaccine was likely to induce a primary response and the second shot would be necessary,” said James E.K. Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College. “It was always going to be necessary for J & J recipients to get a second shot.”
Van Hoof and colleagues presented data showing that a second shot of their vaccine, two months after the first dose, increased protection to 75 percent in a global trial. Within just the U.S. population, that protection increased to 94 percent, although the company representatives cautioned the highly transmissible delta variant had not taken hold at the time of study.
Using measurements of the immune response in the blood, the company officials argued that a second shot at six months would be even more protective.
On Thursday, the same panel advised the FDA to authorize a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine for a select population — people 65 and older and adults 18 and over at high risk of severe illness or complications of covid-19 because of underlying risk factors or exposure at their jobs.
After the vote Friday, the committee is scheduled to hear data from a small National Institutes of Health study that tested booster doses from different companies. Those data suggested Johnson & Johnson recipients would get a bigger boost to their virus-fighting antibodies from a different booster shot.
An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday to make recommendations on how booster doses should be used.