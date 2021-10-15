Nurses repeatedly call themselves resilient but say they’re hitting the limits of that strength. A recent study from investigators at the University of California at Irvine’s school of nursing and department of psychological science found the weight nurses have been carrying during the pandemic has been overwhelming. In the survey of 234 registered nurses across California, conducted from May 21 to July 6, nearly 13 percent said they left a position because of “moral distress” during the pandemic, the kind of stress that can come when people witness or fail to prevent something that breaks with their morals and expectations. The findings also shed light on the extent of the psychological distress: 15 percent reported suicidal thoughts in the prior month.