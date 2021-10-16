California-based Kaiser Permanente, with 216,000 employees and 23,000 physicians, reported that more than 92 percent have been vaccinated as of Sept. 30, when staff members were required to get the shot, spokesman Marc Brown wrote in an email. About 6 percent of the workers were unvaccinated but sought exemptions, leaving 2 percent who did not comply and were placed on unpaid administrative leave, Brown said. He said since then, “many” of those workers have agreed to get vaccinated or applied for an exemption, but he did not specify a number.