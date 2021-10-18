Asked in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” whether indoor gatherings during the colder months and upcoming holiday travel could lead to another surge, Fauci said, “It’s going to be within our capability to prevent that from happening.”
He pointed to decreasing case counts, hospitalizations and deaths and said the numbers are going “in the right direction.” But he added that the “degree to which we continue to come down in that slope will depend on how well we do about getting more people vaccinated.”
Fifty-seven percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, including more than 68 percent of people 18 and older, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
“If we don’t do very well in that regard, there’s always the danger that there will be enough circulating virus that you can have a stalling of the diminishing of the number of cases,” he said. “And when that happens, as we’ve seen in the past with other waves that we’ve been through, there’s the danger of resurgence.”
In the past week in the United States, new daily reported cases fell nearly 14 percent, and covid-related hospitalizations fell about 8 percent, according to data tracked by The Post. Approximately 58,000 people are currently hospitalized for covid, with 15,700 occupying beds in intensive care units.
But even as the most recent surge ebbs, the United States is still far from its pre-delta-variant levels.
No state has a lower-seven day average of new cases as of Oct. 15 than it did for the seven days ending July 4, when the surge fueled by the highly contagious delta variant was getting underway, according to a Post analysis of the per capita daily change in average U.S. case counts.
Nationwide, the seven-day case average was more than 84,000 on Friday. On July 4, the same average hovered under 13,000 cases.
In a White House coronavirus briefing last week, Fauci described the repeat surges that have troubled the country. He noted the surge in the spring of 2020, another in the summer and yet another “major peak” last fall.
“We had an acceleration. We had a peak,” he said about the recent surge. “All three of the parameters — cases, hospitalizations and deaths — are going down. But we have got to do better than that.”
A rise in vaccinations is needed to get to a “level of control of the virus that would allow us to be able to essentially approach the kind of normal that we are all craving for and that we all talk about,” Fauci said.
As coronavirus numbers improve, health officials have also sounded the alarm about the potential dual impact of the continued pandemic and flu season.
Flu practically vanished last year. Now doctors are bracing for potential ‘twindemic’ of flu and covid-19 spikes.
“There’s a bit of a question mark about how covid and flu and other respiratory illnesses will interact this year,” said Anthony J. Santella, professor of health administration and policy at the University of New Haven in Connecticut. He said the pandemic started around the tail end of the flu season in 2020 and that last year, many people were still shuttered at home or skipping travel and social events.
He urged people to “continue to get their covid vaccines and flu vaccines, because the last thing we want is the unknown interactions of what’s been called the ‘twindemic.’”
