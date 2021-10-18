The world could soon be armed with another tool to fight the coronavirus pandemic: a twice-daily pill that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death among people who have been infected with the coronavirus.

U.S. coronavirus cases tracker and mapArrowRight

The drug, molnupiravir, offers another tool alongside vaccines for countries to manage the pandemic. Here’s what you need to know about it:

What to know

  • What is molnupiravir?
  • When will molnupiravir become available?
  • How is molnupiravir different from other covid-19 drugs?
  • Where will molnupiravir be used?