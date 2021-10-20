The FDA is expected Wednesday to authorize a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine for people 65 and older and for people at special risk of covid-19, and an extra shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people 18 and older. The broader age criteria for Johnson & Johnson reflects lower protection offered by the initial single-shot regimen compared with other coronavirus vaccines. A booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is already cleared for people 65 and older and for people at higher risk because of medical conditions or exposure on the job.