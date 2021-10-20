Several scientists who worked on the NIH “mix-and-match” study said it should not be used to recommend one combination over another because of limitations of the research. But it may be used that way, particularly for people who received the initial single-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen. The study found that people who initially received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine had the lowest boost to their antibodies from getting a second shot of the same vaccine — and had much higher antibody levels with either messenger RNA vaccine as a booster.