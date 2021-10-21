As cold weather and the holiday season approaches, boosters are especially important for older people and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk of severe infections.
“Winter is coming,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “We really want everybody to think about it like topping off your antibody levels, like topping off the tank before winter comes.”
Here’s what you need to know about mix-and-match booster shots.