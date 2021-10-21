The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized “mix-and-match” booster shots to increase antibodies to fight the coronavirus.

Under the FDA’s new recommendations, eligible patients could get any of the three available booster doses, regardless of which shot they received first. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will consider further guidance on Thursday. The panel is likely to recommend that people try to get a booster of the same brand as their initial series, but will allow for mixing and matching if that is not possible, according to federal health officials. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must approve the plan before people can get an extra shot.

As cold weather and the holiday season approaches, boosters are especially important for older people and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk of severe infections.

“Winter is coming,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “We really want everybody to think about it like topping off your antibody levels, like topping off the tank before winter comes.”

Here’s what you need to know about mix-and-match booster shots.