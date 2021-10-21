But NIH director Francis S. Collins is simultaneously pushing back against critics of his agency and people who he believes are spreading misinformation about the experiment in Wuhan to score political points. He said the experiment — which used mice modified with human ACE2 receptors that allow viruses to infect cells — could not possibly have had been linked to the emergence of the pandemic coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The bat coronaviruses under scrutiny in that experiment are not closely related, genetically, to the novel coronavirus that has spread across the planet.