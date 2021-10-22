“Last year, when we had lower rates of covid in children, we kept kids at home and we refused to put them into schools, and they suffered tremendously. I’m really glad schools opened, but we are seeing high, high rates: 41 kids died last month,” said Kawsar Talaat, a vaccine researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who is a principal investigator for the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric trial. “If there’s a way to stop that, we should use everything we have.”