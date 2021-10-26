The last-minute negotiations over the package’s health provisions have pitted some of the party’s most powerful wings against each other. The Medicare benefits expansion, which was originally forecast to cost more than $350 billion and has been championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his allies who favor single-payer health care, is opposed by Manchin, who says the measure is too costly. A compromise President Biden floated to distribute vouchers to Medicare beneficiaries also has been panned by an array of lawmakers, ranging from Manchin to liberal stalwart Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), even as other members retrench to fight for their priorities.