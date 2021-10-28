Some parents, even those like Satill who have been vaccinated themselves, are struggling to decide whether to immunize their children. They wonder whether their kids really need it and worry that it may be risker than the disease, which is typically much less severe for children — though not always. They said they have a hard time finding reliable information to make an informed decision. And they said they want to make one for the right reasons — to protect their kids against disease, which vaccine company data show the shot does extremely well — not simply to reduce mitigations such as wearing masks.