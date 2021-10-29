The Food and Drug Administration authorized the coronavirus vaccine Friday for children 5 to 11 years old. About 28 million additional children will be eligible for the two-shot regimen, issued three weeks apart.

The vaccine must still clear additional hurdles: an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend how to use the vaccine, and the shots cannot be administered until CDC director Rochelle Walensky gives the green light. The panel meets Tuesday and Walensky is expected to sign off on the vaccine the same day, allowing immunizations to start immediately.

Children are contracting covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. And whether it makes children ill themselves or is spread by them to other members of their communities, vaccines can help stave off deadly mutations and prevent serious illness, experts said.

“The most important thing about vaccination is that we want to prevent serious illness and death in children, decrease infections and prevent further variants,” said Jennifer Shu, a pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Shu said parents and guardians should speak with their children’s pediatricians with any questions or concerns about the vaccine. We have also tried to answer some common questions here and will be updating as more information becomes available.

Should my child get a coronavirus vaccine? Is it safe? Here’s what you should know.