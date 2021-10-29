Children are contracting covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. And whether it makes children ill themselves or is spread by them to other members of their communities, vaccines can help stave off deadly mutations and prevent serious illness, experts said.
“The most important thing about vaccination is that we want to prevent serious illness and death in children, decrease infections and prevent further variants,” said Jennifer Shu, a pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Shu said parents and guardians should speak with their children’s pediatricians with any questions or concerns about the vaccine. We have also tried to answer some common questions here and will be updating as more information becomes available.