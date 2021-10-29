Following Friday’s decision, the American Academy of Pediatrics said it was “encouraged” that the FDA had authorized the vaccine for younger kids.
Lee Savio Beers, president of the AAP, said children have suffered during the pandemic, including “disruptions to their education, harms to their mental and emotional health, and greatly diminished access to critical medical services."
”The vaccine will make it safe for children to visit friends and family members, celebrate holiday gatherings, and to resume the normal childhood activities that they’ve missed during the pandemic," she said in a statement.
Children are contracting covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. And whether it makes children ill themselves or is spread by them to other members of their communities, vaccines can help stave off deadly mutations and prevent serious illness, experts said.
“The most important thing about vaccination is that we want to prevent serious illness and death in children, decrease infections and prevent further variants,” said Jennifer Shu, a pediatrician and an AAP spokesperson.
Shu said parents and guardians should speak with their children’s pediatricians with any questions or concerns about the vaccine. We have also tried to answer some common questions here and will be updating as more information becomes available.