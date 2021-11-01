The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people who do not have symptoms should still get tested three to five days after potential exposure, and that those who are not fully vaccinated should get tested immediately and then again five to seven days later. In addition, some experts said there are certain circumstances in which it may make sense for people to get tested as a precaution, even when they are asymptomatic and have not knowingly been exposure to the virus, such as when a person is planning to visit someone who is unvaccinated or at higher risk for severe disease.