The proposal has coalesced around allowing Medicare, with nearly 50 million participants in its drug program, to negotiate the price of some drugs no longer covered by exclusivity periods granted by the Food and Drug Administration, which protect drug makers from generic competition. Under a tentative plan, Medicare would be able to negotiate with drugmakers five years after regulators approve certain small-molecule drugs — which account for most drugs sold in the United States — and 12 years for the more complicated medications known as biologics, which target conditions like cancer, said four people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail the current talks.