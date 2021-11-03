“It has been a year and a half of an almost 8-year-old’s life,” she said. “Does she even remember what life was like before masks and covid? I don’t know. So this is about getting us back to where she can go to a sleepover and not have to wear a mask indoors. She can play in her treehouse out back with her friends and not have to wear a mask, or maybe just a surgical mask to be safe. We can go on a vacation, one that isn’t camping.”