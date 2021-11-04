Her mother had 12 children. Except for her, each got sick and died — two before age 25, and one at 33 — and now, the 64-year-old is the only one alive. Pneumonia tried to take her son, Joe Xavier, when he was a baby, leaving the infant deprived of oxygen and in and out of hospitals until he was about 3. But years later, it was covid-19 that would ultimately claim him.