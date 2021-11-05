Drugmaker Merck announced a month ago that its antiviral pill, molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by half in high-risk patients. Regulators in Britain cleared molnupiravir for use this week in people who are diagnosed with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and have at least one risk factor for severe illness. In the United States, an expert advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet to scrutinize Merck’s drug shortly after Thanksgiving — a crucial step before a drug is authorized for use. Merck has said it will produce 10 million treatment courses in 2021.