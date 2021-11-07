The challenge is urgent, with a recent study finding that as many as one-third of covid survivors reported symptoms ranging from breathing problems to headaches and fatigue three to six months after diagnosis. Among long-haulers are patients who have suffered after extended periods in the ICU, often with scarred lungs and sometimes with kidney or brain damage. Others who had milder cases report lingering symptoms that appear to be unique to covid, such as loss of smell and taste. Another group complains of a more familiar form of lasting fatigue that — as in ME/CFS — worsens after exercise.