It remains to be seen how that argument will fare in other courts.Companies scored a win last week in California when a judge said he would rule against several large counties arguing public nuisance claims because they had not proved deceptive marketing increased medically unnecessary prescriptions. Other cases hinging on similar arguments have not yet been heard or decided. In West Virginia, a federal judge is considering his ruling in a case that centers on a public nuisance claim, where hard-hit communities allege distributors shipped opioids to their area without regard for red flags. The distributors have denied wrongdoing.
“In reaching this decision, we do not minimize the severity of the harm that thousands of Oklahoma citizens have suffered because of opioids,” the Oklahoma Supreme Court judges wrote in their ruling. “However grave the public of opioid addiction is in Oklahoma, public nuisance law does not provide a remedy for this harm.”
Johnson & Johnson praised the decision Tuesday. The company said none of the $465 million has been given to communities to abate the overdose crisis.
“Today the Oklahoma State Supreme Court appropriately and categorically rejected the misguided and unprecedented expansion of the public nuisance law as a means to regulate the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products, including the Company’s prescription opioid medications,” Johnson & Johnson spokesman Jake Sargent wrote in a statement.
Oklahoma Attorney General John Connor said the 2019 decision was “a huge victory for Oklahoma citizens and their families who have been ravaged by opioids” and said he was “disappointed” in Tuesday’s ruling.
“Our staff will be exploring options. We are still pursuing our other pending claims against opioid distributors who have flooded our communities with these highly addictive drugs for decades. Oklahomans deserve nothing less,” he said in a statement.
This story is breaking and will be updated.