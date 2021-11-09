The CEO’s comments came the same day as Pfizer and German partner BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the companies’ coronavirus vaccine booster shot for anyone 18 and older, a move that could increase booster rates at a critical moment in the pandemic. The FDA could clear the request by the end of the month, according to health officials who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue. The officials are concerned about studies showing waning vaccine protection, as well as increased infections in parts of the United States.