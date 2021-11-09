Morrison has been vocally against lockdowns that have led to cancellations of some of his performances, and he has criticized social distancing at live concerts. He has also written songs accusing scientists of “making up crooked facts” about the pandemic.
Separately, Morrison has called Swann a “fraud,” and repeatedly said Swann is “dangerous,” including at a gig in June where he chanted “Robin Swann is very dangerous” multiple times. The 76-year-old musician challenged government-imposed restrictions on live music performances earlier this year, according to a statement from John J. Rice and Co., the firm representing the musician (he dropped the case after the restrictions were lifted, the BBC reported in August).
Swann has fired back. In one op-ed for the Rolling Stone magazine, Swann said that Morrison is giving comfort to conspiracy theorists that could ultimately encourage people to not take the coronavirus seriously.
“We in Northern Ireland are very proud of the fact that one of the greatest music legends of the past 50 years comes from our part of the world,” Swann wrote in the article. “So there’s a real feeling of disappointment — we expected better from him.”
Paul Tweed, a high-profile lawyer who has represented Harrison Ford and Justin Timberlake, and now represents Swann, said in a short emailed statement that he expects a hearing on the case in early 2022.
Meanwhile, a statement from John J. Rice and Co said: “Mr Morrison regrets that Mr Swann considered it necessary to issue proceedings.” Morrison believes coronavirus restrictions have endangered the livelihoods of musicians, and his remarks related to a matter of public interest and constituted fair comment, Morrison’s representatives added.
Northern Ireland has strengthened and eased health measures during the pandemic as cases or deaths have increased and subsided. Cases and deaths peaked between December 2020 and this January. Nearly 2,800 people have died during the pandemic, according to official tallies.
