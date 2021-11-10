No one can reliably answer that. Some pandemic modelers have stopped forecasting cases more than a week into the future because they’ve been wrong so many times. Infectious-disease experts say a winter surge is very unlikely to be as severe as last year’s, which at one point in January was killing more than 4,000 people a day. Most people are now vaccinated, school-age kids are getting shots for the first time and the waning of immunity can be offset through newly authorized boosters. Doctors will likely have new drugs at their disposal to prevent most cases of covid-19 from becoming severe or even fatal.