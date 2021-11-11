“I think it’s an unfortunate human response to not take action until it’s closer to you, but the idea behind vaccines and public health is to take action now before the holidays and before winter comes,” said California State Epidemiologist Erica Pan, who is urging residents of her state — where more than 6 in 10 residents are vaccinated — to not wait for their state’s case numbers to rise to get their booster. She noted first and second dose vaccines picked up during the summer surge, and she suspects the state may follow a similar pattern with boosters as hospitalizations creep up, particularly in the Inland Empire.