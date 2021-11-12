When Califf was nominated for FDA commissioner by President Barack Obama in the fall of 2015, he ran into roadblocks from a handful of Democratic senators unhappy about the FDA’s record on opioids and Califf’s industry links. Eventually, he was confirmed in February 2016, by a vote of 89 to 4, with Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and Manchin voting against him, along with former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delayed Califf’s nomination but did not vote on his confirmation.