The CDC recommends booster shots for people who received Moderna or Pfizer to those 65 years and older, adults 18 and older who are at a heightened risk of serious infection because of underlying conditions, and adults 18 and older with an increased risk of exposure at work or in institutions like long-term care facilities. Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines must wait six months after receiving their second dose. Any adult over the age of 18 who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago is eligible for a booster under the CDC recommendations.