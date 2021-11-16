The findings, which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday, show that the 38-year-old, who was not publicly identified by researchers, had lived in a rural part of Guatemala before emigrating to the United States. It remains unclear how the man ended up hosting a parasite in several parts of his brain, but doctors noted that he probably ate a meal made by someone who had a tapeworm. Parasite-related illness is endemic in the area of Guatemala where he lived, the study says.