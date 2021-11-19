“Simplifying eligibility will allow staff across the states, territories and local health departments to focus on making vaccination — primarily the primary vaccination series — as easy and as accessible as possible,” said Nirav Shah, director of Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and a liaison member to the panel, noting that state health department staff have been “fielding a high volume of booster eligibility questions.”
Health officials and experts hope that straightforward federal recommendations will eliminate confusion about eligibility and prompt millions to get the shots before they travel or gather with friends and family.
The recommendation that those 50 and older should get boosters had not been on the agenda and was added at the last minute. Members said that action also stemmed from the desire to simplify. Older adults have the clearest benefit versus risk, they said, and also less chance than younger people of developing the rare but serious cardiac side effects from the mRNA vaccines.
If Walensky endorses them, these recommendations would mean people 18 to 49 are eligible to get boosters, and those 50 and older should go out and get one.
Grace Lee, a pediatrics professor at Stanford University, said she favored the recommendation that people 50 and older get booster shots because many people, including herself, have a hard time keeping up with who is eligible,
“That list keeps changing," she said. “I’m not even sure I could keep up with who’s eligible and who’s not eligible.”
Until now, the recommendations for boosters were “muddled beyond saving at this point,” said Jason L. Schwartz, associate professor of health policy at the Yale School of Public Health. States tried to fill the void, he said, but going forward, health officials need to underscore the urgency of boosters for the most vulnerable — those 65 and older and those in nursing homes. That message, he said, has gotten “lost in a sea” of complicated recommendations, he said.
Only about 38 percent of fully vaccinated people over 65, and 18 percent of all adults have gotten boosters, including those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who need an extra dose to be fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
The action by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices follows the authorization of the two vaccine boosters for all adults Friday morning by the Food and Drug Administration If the CDC signs off, as expected, the actions would make official what has been taking place on the ground, where many consumers who wanted the shots were able to get them by saying they fell into one of the eligible groups. Millions more stayed on the sidelines, however, either because they believed that they didn’t need the shots or they didn’t qualify for them.
In earlier meetings, some panel members had questioned the benefit of offering boosters to healthy young people, especially since the two mRNA vaccines are linked to an extremely rare risk of inflammatory heart problems, such as myocarditis, largely in males.
But data on side effects from boosters presented for the first time Friday provided reassurance: Preliminary information from one vaccine safety monitoring system showed that of 26 million mRNA boosters given in the United States, there were a dozen confirmed reports of myocarditis, and another 38 pending investigation, said Tom Shimabukuro, a CDC vaccine safety official. The median age of the dozen confirmed with myocarditis is 51. Ten were discharged from the hospital and six recovered from symptoms, he said.
Data from Israel, where nearly 4 million booster doses have been given to those 12 and older since August, shows lower rates of side effects and other reactions after people received booster doses than after doses one or two.
Meanwhile, researchers are seeing stronger evidence of of waning immunity among older adults and long-term care facility residents, many of whom were among the first to be vaccinated earlier this year, Walensky noted at a White House briefing this week.
Unvaccinated people are at highest risk, she said, but “we are seeing an increase in emergency department visits among adults 65 and older, which are now again higher than they are for younger age groups.”
Until Friday, boosters were recommended for people 65 or older who had received their second Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago, as well as for other adults at high risk of covid-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Boosters were also recommended for all adults who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
The majority of covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people, but the United States is seeing “inklings” of waning protection against severe infection, Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s top coronavirus medical adviser said this week.
“What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted,” he told NBC News. “It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means.”
While some experts, including Fauci, have argued that giving extra shots to the fully vaccinated will help control the pandemic by reducing transmission, others are more circumspect.
CDC official Sara Oliver told panel members the impact of a vaccine booster dose on transmission is unknown. But even a temporary boosting effect, she said, “may factor into the benefit risk balance, especially as we approach the winter and holidays with increased traveling and indoor gatherings."
Some experts and panel members worry that all the attention to boosters may detract from efforts to reach the 60 million Americans who are eligible for vaccinations but haven’t gotten the shots.
Data from the CDC indicates that more than two-thirds of shots being administered in the United States over the last week are for boosters and new shots for children ages 5 to 17, according to data published Nov. 11 through Nov. 18. Of the 11.8 million vaccinations given during that period, just over half were boosters shots. More than 70 percent of the boosters went to people age 50 and older. More than one-third of the non-booster shots went to children age 5 to 17, according to CDC data. About 3.5 million shots went to first or second vaccinations for adults.
John Brownstein, chief innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital, whose VaccineFinder website powered the U.S. governments coronavirus site Vaccines.gov, said he has not seen a sudden increase in demand for boosters as states have gone their own way to broaden eligibility.
“The slope of increase hasn’t changed,” Brownstein said, with about 20 percent of fully vaccinated people now boosted. He anticipated a potential change next week ahead of holiday travel, even as he worried that conversations around boosters can muddy messaging around primary vaccination campaign.
“This is where the complicated nuance comes in,” Brownstein said.
Dan Keating contributed to this report.
This is a developing story.