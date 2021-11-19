Fourteen of the women had underlying health conditions, according to the report, and none had been fully vaccinated.
“This highlights the importance of vaccination,” said Denise Jamieson, chair of gynecology and obstetrics at the Emory University School of Medicine.
Black and Hispanic women were disproportionately affected. Overall, about 50 percent of births in Mississippi were to Black and Hispanic women, but they accounted for 12 of the 15 covid-associated deaths.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Ruth Faden, a medical ethicist at Johns Hopkins and a leader of the PREVENT project, which advocates including pregnant women’s interests in the development of vaccines against emerging pathogens. “Once again, there is a disproportionate burden on people of color.”
Three of the women died during pregnancy, resulting in a miscarriage at 9 weeks and two stillbirths at 22 and 23 weeks. Twelve died following a live birth.
The second report focuses on stillbirths — a usually rare event that has been more strongly linked to covid-19 since delta became dominant.
The report, which examined 1,249,634 deliveries between March 2020 and September 2021, showed the risk of stillbirth increased about one and a half-fold for women with covid-19 before delta. Once delta took hold, it was closer to fourfold.
The reports’ authors emphasize the importance of preventive measures including vaccination, which the CDC recommends for pregnant women. Only about 30 percent of pregnant Americans are vaccinated, a rate far lower than the population as a whole.
Their hesitation appears to result at least in part from lack of clear guidance, particularly early in the pandemic when there was little data about pregnancy and vaccines.
“As evidence mounts about how serious a disease covid-19 is in pregnancy, the message need to be unequivocally to get vaccinated,” said Faden. “There is so much misinformation and confusion. We need clear statements.”
In September, as the delta variant swept across the country, causing a slew of deaths among pregnant patients, the CDC issued a new advisory urging them to get vaccinated in the face of lagging rates.
“Those at most risk are least likely to be vaccinated, which is a problem,” Jamieson said.