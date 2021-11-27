I’m a health psychologist who spent a year living above the Arctic Circle in Tromso, Norway, a city that is so far north that, from December to February, the sun doesn’t rise at all. In Tromso, I lived in a community that doesn’t push the darkness away or try to live as though it doesn’t exist. Instead, the people of Tromso adapt to the changes in daylight and find ways to celebrate this special time of year. Since returning to the United States, I’ve realized that the practices I observed in this land of extreme winter can be adopted wherever you live, from Seattle to Florida, to make the dark season cozy, pleasurable and engaging.