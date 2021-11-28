Sherry Breen of Muncy, Pa., a mother of two who has end-stage kidney disease, said she isn’t afraid either, noting that “no one’s promised another day.” The 40-year-old woman spent eight years on the kidney transplant wait list, and five years on dialysis, before reaching the top this year. But when Geisinger Medical Center notified her she would have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to remain eligible, she allowed her name to go inactive.