Moderna — which said Friday it would advance an omicron-specific booster candidate — “should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks,” according to its chief medical officer Paul Burton, speaking Sunday on the BBC. “We’ve mobilized hundreds of people,” he said. “If we have to make a brand new vaccine, I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities.”