Moderna — which said Friday that it would advance an omicron-specific booster candidate — “should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks,” said its chief medical officer, Paul Burton, speaking Sunday on the BBC. “We’ve mobilized hundreds of people,” he said. “If we have to make a brand-new vaccine, I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities.”