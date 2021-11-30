“If we take a look at the omicron variant and see the number of mutations that virus has, I think in many ways we don’t really understand which direction the virus may even be going in terms of changing,” said W. David Hardy, a scientific and medical consultant at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, who voted yes. “To assume this drug … is going to work when the monoclonals don’t is a big jump. We have no assurance of that.”