The drug, molnupiravir, was developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics as a five-day regimen to be taken at home within five days of the onset of coronavirus symptoms. The FDA is not bound by the 13 to 10 vote but typically follows its external advisers’ recommendations. The drug could have an immediate impact on the pandemic if authorized — just as the ominous new omicron variant has emerged, jolting the world with the prospect of a longer and more complicated pandemic.